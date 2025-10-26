Kings Catch a Break vs. Lakers With Unfortunate Luka Doncic Injury News
The Sacramento Kings are gearing up to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, looking to build off a win over the Utah Jazz in their last outing. Of course, typically, the Kings would be out-matched against a star-studded Lakers team, but they seem to be catching a break for Sunday's game.
The Kings already knew that superstar forward LeBron James would be sidelined for Sunday's matchup, as the 40-year-old is still waiting to make his season debut due to a sciatica injury. Now, Los Angeles is dealing with another key absence.
Ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Kings, the Lakers learned that superstar guard Luka Doncic will be sidelined for the next week with a left finger sprain and lower left leg contusion, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Doncic, a five-time NBA All-Star, has had a historic start to his 2025-26 campaign, averaging 46.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists through two games, while shooting 62% from the field. Now, Doncic is set to miss at least the next four games, and possibly a couple beyond that.
What this means for the Kings
Of course, the Kings were gameplanning to go against Doncic, as any team has to do ahead of a Lakers matchup, but this completely shifts their mindset. Not only do the Kings no longer have to worry about how they will possibly defend one of the best offensive talents in recent league history, but it also gives them a burst of optimism heading into Sunday's matchup.
The Lakers are a completely different team with both James and Doncic sidelined, and while the Kings will have to adjust to those changes, they are much more evenly matched now.
The Kings have started 2-1 or better in their first three games just twice over the past eight seasons, as they typically have unfavorable starts to their campaign. However, with Doncic sidelined on Sunday, the Kings have a great opportunity to stay in the win column and move to 2-1 to start the season, which is vital as they head into a challenging stretch of games.
The Kings will certainly still be tested against Austin Reaves, Deandre Ayton, and even former King Jake LaRavia, but they might actually have a talent advantage over Los Angeles heading into Sunday's game.
The Kings and Lakers are set to face off in Sacramento at 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday night.