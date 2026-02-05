Should the Kings Target Cam Thomas After Being Waived by the Nets?

The Sacramento Kings appear to be entering a new phase focused more on long-term flexibility than immediate contention. As the franchise evaluates its direction, rebuilding and asset accumulation have become increasingly central to its strategy.

In that context, taking a low-risk chance on a young scorer like Cam Thomas makes sense. A former 2021 first-round pick, Thomas has already demonstrated he can score at an NBA level, even if his overall game remains a work in progress. For a team looking to reset its timeline and sell off veteran assets, Thomas represents a cost-effective gamble with potential upside after he was waived by the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

The Brooklyn Nets are waiving Cam Thomas, allowing the scoring guard to enter free agency, sources tell ESPN. The Nets made the decision to allow Thomas to find a new home. pic.twitter.com/sK75uB6ZV1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

Why the Kings should sign Cam Thomas

If the Kings are committed to rebuilding, adding Cam Thomas on a cheap deal aligns with that approach. He would not be expected to carry the team or contribute immediately to winning, but rather to soak up minutes, develop, and potentially increase his market value.

Thomas’s ability to score in volume could make him a valuable piece during a transitional season, especially as the roster opens up opportunities for younger players. His presence would also allow the Kings to evaluate whether his scoring can translate into a more well-rounded role over time. If it works, Sacramento gains a young asset; if it doesn’t, the financial and competitive risk remains minimal.

From Thomas’s perspective, a rebuilding situation could actually benefit him. Rather than fighting for touches or struggling to fit into a rigid role, he would likely receive extended opportunities to showcase his strengths.

Consistent minutes and the freedom to play through mistakes could help him grow, particularly in areas such as decision-making and defensive effort. Being featured on a rebuilding team would also allow Thomas to redefine his reputation beyond being just a microwave scorer. If he performs well, he could either become part of the Kings’ future or turn himself into a valuable trade chip.

Let’s take a look at Cam Thomas’ tenure in Brooklyn:



•27th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft

•2021 Summer League MVP

•Youngest player in NBA history to record three consecutive 40-point games

•291 points (29.1 PPG) in his first 10 career starts, most in NBA history.… pic.twitter.com/My5mtZKKda — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) February 5, 2026

A couple of concerns

There are still concerns Sacramento would need to monitor. Thomas’s defense and efficiency have been questioned, and rebuilding teams can sometimes reinforce bad habits if structure is lacking. The Kings would need to ensure that development remains a priority rather than empty scoring.

Additionally, if Thomas fails to show growth beyond offense, his value may stagnate rather than improve. Even so, those risks are easier to justify when the acquisition cost is low, and the focus is on experimentation rather than wins.

In conclusion, if the Kings are truly pivoting toward a rebuild, pursuing Cam Thomas as a low-cost flyer is a logical move. His age, scoring ability, and pedigree as a former first-round pick give him enough upside to warrant a closer look.

For Sacramento, he would be a low-risk asset who could either develop into part of the rebuild or be flipped later for value. For Thomas, the opportunity would offer freedom, visibility, and a chance to reshape his career. In a rebuilding environment where patience matters more than immediate results, the potential reward outweighs the downside.

Recommended Articles