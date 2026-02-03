Kings Announce Promising Injury Update for Keegan Murray

There are many teams across the NBA dealing with some significant injury issues this season, and the Sacramento Kings are certainly in the unlucky group. Through 51 games, the Kings have yet to see their lineup at full strength due to constant injuries, and it sounds like they will still have to wait until after the All-Star break to see everyone fully healthy.

On Tuesday, amid the flurry of trades across the league, the Kings provided an update on standout forward Keegan Murray, announcing that he can resume on-court contact activities and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

"Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray is progressing in his rehabilitation of a moderate left ankle sprain. Murray has been approved for on-court contact activities. He will be reevaluated in two weeks," the team announced.

Keegan Murray is progressing, but he’s out a minimum of two more weeks. Post All-Star game appears to be target: pic.twitter.com/qlo7Sn1SI3 — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) February 3, 2026

Murray is out until the All-Star break

This two-week timeframe keeps Murray out past the All-Star break, likely giving him a chance to return for their home matchup against the Orlando Magic on December 19. At that point, Murray will have missed 20 consecutive games with an ankle sprain.

Murray's absence has certainly been felt by the Kings, and they have an active nine-game losing streak to show for it. Not to say that Murray would prevent them from losing all of those games, but his presence on the floor always seems to help.

When healthy this season, Murray is averaging 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game through 19 appearances. While Murray's efficiency has been a major concern, shooting just 27.2% from three-point range, he is valuable enough on the glass and defensively to make up for some offensive lapses. Still, though, the Kings hope he can break out of his slump when he returns.

Eager to see a Murray-Hunter combo

Feb 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) brings the ball up court in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Kings just acquired De'Andre Hunter in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the franchise seems eager to see what their new forward duo of Hunter and Murray can do. While the 28-year-old forward is not as snug a fit in their new timeline as many would hope, there is no doubt that this new duo should equate to winning basketball. The problem, though, is that there is doubt that the rest of the team is ready for that.

While the Kings' 2025-26 season is already down the drain, getting Murray back on the floor and playing at a high level is certainly what this team needs as they look toward the future.

Still, though, with Murray likely to miss the Kings' next five contests as he continues to recover from his ankle injury, the Kings could be in jeopardy of extending their losing streak to new heights, starting with Wednesday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

