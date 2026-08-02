Three Questions the Kings Must Answer Before Training Camp

On paper, the Sacramento Kings seem to have their rotation figured out for the 2026-27 season, but now that we're in August, the clock is ticking for the franchise to answer their remaining offseason questions.

Training camp is less than two months away, and offseason workouts are certainly ramping up across the league. Sure, the Kings still have some time to figure things out, but most teams already have everything figured out for next season, and Sacramento is lagging slightly behind. Here are three questions they still have to answer before training camp:

How will the Kings fill their final roster spots?

As it stands, the Kings have 13 players on standard contracts and two players on two-way deals. With three total spots to fill (two standard, one two-way), fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be the newest Kings by the end of the offseason.

The Sacramento Kings current roster👀



What else does the front office need to do? pic.twitter.com/nHDW0mIVwH — Kings Lead (@KingsLeadSM) July 25, 2026

The Kings have no glaring roster need right now, unless they want to add an extra backup ball-handler or bolster their forward depth, meaning they will have a handful of options to consider in free agency.

Some notable names to monitor are Gabe Vincent, Aaron Holiday, MarJon Beauchamp, and Trendon Watford, among several options who are still sitting on the open market. The most likely option is for the Kings to elevate two-way forward Jonathan Mogbo to a standard deal, which would be an easy and effective solution.

Since Sacramento has no glaring positional need, they will likely keep their 15th roster spot open to start the season, but they need to at least sign a 14th player to a standard contract. We should also see them fill their final two-way spot, and if they elevate Mogbo, fill both open slots.

What will Zach LaVine's role be?

Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings got stuck with another season of Zach LaVine when he opted into his $49 million player option this summer. Obviously, the Kings did not want to pay LaVine that much money, and as they focus more on their young core, they simply do not want him on the roster.

Of course, just because he is owed $49 million next season does not mean the Kings have to guarantee him anything. Sure, he is expected to have a starting role, but things could quickly change, and he could even find himself out of the rotation at times. As Kings insider James Ham reported, the Kings have not promised him anything.

"The Kings haven't promised him any minutes," Ham said on ESPN 1320 Sacramento. "They haven't promised him a starting job. They haven't promised him X amount of minutes per game."

It would be great if LaVine's expectations were set before the season, or else things could get tricky for the 31-year-old star and this rebuilding franchise.

How will they handle the center rotation?

Jan 16, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Last season, three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis played just 19 games for the Kings due to injuries. Sure, all hope seemed lost for the Kings, but there was a silver lining. In Sabonis's absence, rookies Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell stepped up to show what the future of Sacramento's center position had in store.

Now, though, Sabonis is staying in Sacramento for the foreseeable future, and nobody truly knows what that will mean for Raynaud and Cardwell. Doug Christie has a tall task ahead of him to find minutes for all three standout centers, and we will likely see a slew of two-big lineups throughout the season to make room for everyone.

Of course, this is a good problem to have for the Kings, but it could ultimately lead to a Sabonis trade by February's deadline. It might not be a pressing issue, but it is something the Kings must figure out as soon as possible.

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