This past summer, Zach LaVine made the decision to opt in to his $49 million player option and stay with the Sacramento Kings for one more season, knowing that he likely would not be playing meaningful basketball. At the end of the day, LaVine made the best decision for his future, knowing that this would be his last max deal in the NBA, but it was clear the Kings would have preferred that he had moved on.

Now, reports from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reignite conversations about LaVine’s unhappiness, but LaVine himself has already dispelled those rumors. Even if LaVine isn’t actively asking for a way out, is there a path for both parties to move on to greener pastures?

Still Doing His Job

One thing that you have to respect about LaVine is his willingness to say the right things in public, especially given his clear frustration. He’s given the figurative reins to rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and seems content to do what it takes to help him develop into the star Sacramento needs. He’s even started to change his playstyle in minor ways to better suit the team, which has been a pleasant surprise.

We live in a world where media with no credibility or sources can influence…

If you don’t hear it from me or my representation shit false.

ZL8 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) November 28, 2026

LaVine’s defense, particularly off-ball, has still been poor, and some of his bad tendencies will likely never be completely gone from his game. Yet, there have been some minor changes that are worth pointing out.

LaVine is shooting 83% in the restricted area this season, and 73.5% of those makes are assisted, compared to 71% and 63.5% respectively last season. His three-point diet is relatively similar by the numbers, but he’s getting to the line more and doing more of the little things that are necessary to help a talent-deficient team win “some” games.

Zach’s free-throw attempts are 4.4 per game, up from 3.6 last season, and he’s also averaging about a rebound more per outing. Possibly the biggest change is with his hands on defense, where he’s averaging a steal per game, something he hasn’t done in a season since 2020. These are all small changes in the grand scheme, but they reflect well on LaVine, who surely wants another chance to play playoff basketball.

Any Takers?

There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that LaVine can score the basketball and help a good team in the right role; the problem is entirely financial. Though he’s on an expiring contract and any team taking him on wouldn’t need to worry about a long-term commitment, it’s incredibly challenging to match salaries when one player is making nearly $50 million per year.

It is also worth pointing out the fact that LaVine could have opted out in the summer and moved on to another team and decided that it wasn’t worth forgoing the 22nd-largest total cash number for this season.

The Kings have zero plans to buy out Zach LaVine, per @JakeLFischer



(Via @BleacherReport ) pic.twitter.com/NqQ5dCYmZK — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 7, 2026

There have been rumblings of interest in LaVine, but those “reports” feel more like guesses based on team needs and have largely lacked any team sources to back them up. Teams like the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and the Miami Heat all make sense in a vacuum, but trying to come up with the matching salary is another story.

Even if LaVine is willing to take on a smaller role, which it appears he is, the probability of a trade is still very low unless the Kings are willing to take back non-expiring contracts or add draft capital to sweeten the deal.

BREAKING: Sacramento is finalizing a trade to send De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a multi-team trade that moves Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine to the Kings, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Ftmo8N4hMj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2025

If his contract ultimately proves too large to trade, LaVine may have to consider giving up some money and agreeing to a buyout. Sacramento hasn’t been interested in a buyout thus far, but LaVine giving back $15 to $20 million might change their tune.

The problem with that is that most playoff teams will only have veteran minimum contracts available at this point in the season, compared to the offseason, when LaVine likely would have been able to land a mid-level exception deal.

Something’s Gotta Give

LaVine and the Kings will have some time to figure out a resolution, if things have actually reached that point. Most trades won’t occur until at least December 15, when most players are eligible to be moved, but it could take until the trade deadline in February for teams to even consider adding LaVine at his current salary.

If I were a betting man, I’d say that LaVine likely finishes the year out in Sacramento, but with Klutch Sports and Rich Paul as his representation, anything is possible.

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