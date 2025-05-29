DeMar DeRozan's Heartfelt LeBron James Statement Goes Viral
The Los Angeles Lakers faced an underwhelming first-round playoff exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. LeBron James and the Lakers have now suffered a first-round exit in two consecutive seasons, and at age 40, his time to win in this league is certainly winding down.
However, in year 22, James still dominated. This season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game, finishing sixth in NBA MVP voting and earning All-NBA Second Team honors.
Even though he had an incredible season, his playoff loss will overshadow everything positive he accomplished.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan joined the Run Your Race Podcast to talk about James' greatness, especially in his 2016 Finals run, and the veteran forward had nothing but praise for his peer.
"They were talking about, 'LeBron can't get it done' and all this. I remember telling people, I said, 'Most of these motherf*****s wouldn't stand a chance versus the 2016 Bron.' People forget, the man's been doing this for 22 years. Something we've never seen in no sport, to be able to dominate as long as he has," DeRozan said.
"The standard that he's been held to as a 40-year-old man, you feel me?" DeRozan continued. "Everything. To still do that at that level. I'm pretty sure 99% of people in the league will not be doing none of that at 40 years of age, hooping at that high of a level. It's always easy to pick on greatness when you haven't seen it to that level before. When we went against him, bro, you gotta shake his hand."
With DeRozan likely to part ways with Sacramento this offseason, and being from the Los Angeles area, the veteran forward could look to team up with LeBron James on the Lakers this summer. Of course, this statement is nothing more than having respect for his competitor, but it is a possibility that these two are teammates in a couple of months.