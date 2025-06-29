ESPN Proposes NBA Trade Idea for Kings, Mavericks
Sacramento Kings general manager Scott Perry has received high marks for his work at the NBA Draft. Adding Nique Griffin and Maxime Raynaud during the draft, then signing Isaac Nogués Gonzalez and Dylan Cardwell to contracts after the draft, the front office succeeded in infusing the team with young, talented players that can potentially contribute immediately.
However, there is no time to rest on your laurels in the NBA, especially in the offseason. The Kings now turn their attention to adding to the roster in other ways, with the NBA Free Agency period set to officially begin at 6:00 PM Eastern on June 30th.
Sacramento has also addressed the contract situation of two of their own players by picking up the team option on forward Isaac Jones and tendering a qualifying offer to wing Isaiah Crawford. In addition to signing and/or extending their own players and looking to bring in free agents previously with other teams, Perry and his crew will also evaluate innumerable trade scenarios to determine how they can improve the team.
One name unquestionably at the top of Sacramento’s wish list is Golden State Warriors wing Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old checks almost all of the boxes for the type of player the Kings need, so it would be shocking if he were not their prime target.
However, if Sacramento is unable to get Kuminga, they will still need help in the frontcourt. In particular, the team is in need of a prototypical “3&D” wing: a long, athletic player who can step behind the arc and knock down shots as well as defend multiple positions effectively on the other end of the floor.
In an article posted by ESPN, Kevin Pelton mentioned another player who could help the Kings in that regard: PJ Washington. In the piece, Pelton reiterates the Kings’ search for a true point guard, but also acknowledges that above-average defenders are not plentiful on the current Kings roster.
One way for the Kings to address that need would be to send DeMar DeRozan to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Washington. The six-year veteran is just 26 years old and has the length and athleticism the Kings are looking for. Washington also shot 38% from three-point range last season, and is widely regarded as an excellent and versatile defender.
The former University of Kentucky standout averaged 14.7 points per game last season, just one point off of his career high. He also rebounds well, averaging a career-high 7.8 boards per game in the 2024-2025 season.
The Mavericks’ frontcourt does appear to be crowded at the moment. The Mavs traded for Anthony Davis last season to add to Dereck Lively and Washington, and they recently drafted Duke star Cooper Flagg No.1 overall in this year’s draft and signed big man Daniel Gafford to a contract extension. Early indications are that general manager Nico Harrison does not intend to move any of these players, but perhaps a trade offer that nets him a veteran scorer such as DeRozan could convince him to part with Washington and some draft capital.
As Pelton notes, the Mavericks must take back less salary than they send out in any trade they make, but this could be accomplished by including another player in the deal. Potential names that could make the trade work are Klay Thompson or Naji Marshall and Dwight Powell. It is hard to imagine Dallas wanting to trade a veteran shooter with championship pedigree such as Thompson, but the Marshall/Powell combination could work.
Dallas Mavericks Receive: DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings Receive: PJ Washington, Naji Marshall, Dwight Powell, Los Angeles Lakers 2029 first round draft pick
This may not represent an astounding return for DeRozan, but it does address one of Scott Perry’s stated goals of adding length and athleticism to the frontcourt. The front office will certainly be gauging interest in DeRozan around the league. If the Kings don’t receive an offer that blows them away, this potential trade could be one that helps both teams.