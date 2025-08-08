Ex-Sacramento Kings Forward Expected to Sign With International Team
The international basketball landscape continues to expand and grow, especially as foreign leagues add NBA talent. There is a plethora of former NBA players who make their move overseas in order to continue their basketball careers, which is great for the growth of the sport.
The Sacramento Kings have brought in plenty of international talent over the years, and in a pleasant exchange, their former players continue to funnel into the overseas basketball world. Former Kings center Richaun Holmes was a recent player to make their way from the NBA to European basketball, as he reportedly signed with Panathinaikos to become one of the highest-paid players in Europe.
However, Holmes is not alone with former Kings making their way overseas.
Chimezie Metu makes his way to Europe
Former Kings forward Chimezie Metu is reportedly expected to sign with AS Monaco, a basketball team based in Monaco that plays in the LNB Elite league.
"According to BasketNews sources, Monaco are close to agreeing to a deal with Chimezie Metu, subject to the completion of medical examinations, which are expected to take place next week," BasketNews' Donatas Urbonas reports.
Metu reportedly nearly signed a deal with Fenerbahce this offseason, but an agreement fell through in the final stages. Now, instead of heading into Istanbul, the six-year NBA veteran will make his way to Monaco.
Chimezie Metu's NBA career
Metu, 28, first entered the NBA after the San Antonio Spurs drafted him 49th overall in 2018. For being a late second-round pick, Metu would have an impressive NBA career. Through two seasons in San Antonio, Metu averaged just 2.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.3 minutes per game, but it was all uphill from there.
After a stint with the Spurs, Metu signed a three-year contract with the Kings. Through three seasons in Sacramento, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game, shooting 49.9% from the field and 30.3% from three-point range.
Since his deal with the Kings expired, Metu spent time with the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons during the 2023-24 season, but could not find a spot in the NBA for 2024-25. Metu played his last NBA game in April 2024, but his last handful of games seemed like enough to impress teams.
In his last five games of his Pistons tenure, Metu averaged 13.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game with impressive 55.1/52.4/100.0 shooting splits. Now, Metu has found a new home in Monaco, where he should be a difference-maker.
Other notable former NBA players to suit up for AS Monaco are Kemba Walker, Mike James, Norris Cole, and Dwayne Bacon.