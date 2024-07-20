Jordan McLaughlin Says Why Kings Were a 'Perfect Fit'
Jordan McLaughlin, recently signed by the Sacramento Kings, described his decision to join the team as a "perfect fit." During his interview with The Drive Guys at Sactown Sports, McLaughlin highlighted his admiration for the Kings' fast-paced style and his excitement to play alongside fellow USC alumnus DeMar DeRozan.
McLaughlin, a pass-first guard with a solid defensive focus, brings a career-best 47% three-point shooting from his last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. His addition comes at a crucial time, with rookie guard Devin Carter sidelined for at least six months due to shoulder surgery.
During his time with the Timberwolves, McLaughlin proved himself a reliable and efficient player, scoring 4.4 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.6 rebounds off the bench while shooting over 53% from the field.
With his experience and skills, McLaughlin aims to impact the Kings' lineup, enhancing their offensive and defensive capabilities. His quickness and anticipation will add to the Kings' perimeter defense, making them a more well-rounded team.
His addition is expected to provide depth and stability to the Kings' backcourt, particularly during Devin Carter's absence. As the Kings build to success, McLaughlin's presence could be a factor in their pursuit of a deeper playoff run.
