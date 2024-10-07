Kings 2024-25 Season Preview: Keegan Murray
The Sacramento Kings have wrapped up training camp and play basketball in just two days, opening up against the Golden State Warriors to start the preseason. With DeMar DeRozan taking most of the headlines, a key player for the Kings has been relatively silent throughout camp.
Entering his rookie and sophomore seasons, Keegan Murray was the talk of the town during training camp. Season one was filled with excitement over his debut and possible immediate impact, and season two raised questions of whether he would take a ‘leap.’
This feels like the least attention Keegan has had coming into a season. He doesn’t have to take a massive step forward for the Kings to be successful. Under the tutelage of DeMar and company, Keegan can continue to grow his game at a steady pace without the pressure of quick ascension.
The 24-year-old wing has taken the offseason to build muscle as he prepares to guard the league’s best wings and forwards on a nightly basis.
Keegan showed last season that he has elite defensive potential. With Harrison Barnes gone, Keegan will get more traditional power-forward defensive assignments than last year.
On the offensive side of the ball, Keegan saw his three-point percentage drop from 41.1 percent in his rookie season to 35.8 percent last year. Keegan getting his percentage back up to the high thirties or low forties is a huge X-factor for the Kings.
Sacramento’s offense is built to get shooters great looks from Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox, DeRozan, and Malik Monk. If all Keegan did this year was play defense and make threes at a high clip, it would be a great season for most players.
But if Keegan can hit those marks and continue to improve inside the arc (52.7% 2P% his rookie year, 56.0% 2P% his sophomore year), he has the potential to continue his upward trajectory. Lucky for us, he doesn’t have to right away, but if he does, the Kings’ ceiling raises exponentially.
