Kings-Bulls Injury Report: Domantas Sabonis' Status Revealed
The Sacramento Kings are gearing up to host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night as both teams head into the second leg of a back-to-back.
The Kings are coming off a huge upset win over the 56-win Cleveland Cavaliers, despite not having Domantas Sabonis or Zach LaVine available. The Bulls, on the other hand, are coming off a loss against the Phoenix Suns.
The Bulls and Kings are both dealing with some significant injuries heading into Thursday's game, as the Kings continue to play without Sabonis due to a recent ankle sprain.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Thursday's game.
Sacramento Kings:
Isaiah Crawford - OUT (G League two-way)
Mason Jones - OUT (G League two-way)
Jake LaRavia - QUESTIONABLE (illness)
Domantas Sabonis - OUT (ankle)
Chicago Bulls:
Lonzo Ball - OUT (wrist)
Ayo Dosunmu - OUT (shoulder)
Josh Giddey - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
EJ Liddell - OUT (G League two-way)
Emanuel Miller - OUT (G League two-way)
Patrick Williams - PROBABLE (quadricep)
Jahmir Young - OUT (G League two-way)
The Bulls will be without a couple of key guards, Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu, while star Josh Giddey is listed as questionable.
Kings star guard Zach LaVine is off the injury report after missing the last game due to personal reasons, so he is now set to face off against his former team for the first time.
The Kings and Bulls face off at 7 p.m. PST in Sacramento on Thursday.
