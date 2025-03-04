Kings Cruise Past Mavericks - Win Fourth Straight
The Sacramento Kings continue to look better and better with more time, as they took down the Dallas Mavericks 122-98 to win their fourth straight game.
Dallas came into the game with a multitude of injuries, especially in the front court, but All-Star Kyrie Irving joined the list of injured Mavs players when he went down with a leg injury just over nine minutes into the game.
To add on, Jaden Hardy went down with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter in what is a bizzare injury-riddled stretch for Dallas.
With all that said, the Kings did exactly what they needed to do, coasting to victory against the short-handed Mavs. They had one of their most complete games of the season, playing well on both ends of the court and using both offense and defense to get the job done.
All five starters scored in double figures, they had 34 assists as a team, and just seven turnovers. Pairing that with holding the Mavericks to 45.5% from the field and 26.9% from three let the Kings comfortably run away with this one in the third.
One of the most encouraging signs for the Kings is the recent emergence of Keegan Murray. He finished the night with 18 points on 6-of-10, 60%, shooting from the field and 4-of-8, 50%, from beyond the arc.
Murray remains the Kings biggest X-factor. When he hits his shots, especially from deep, Sacramento is nearly impossible to beat. Murray is such a productive player when he doesn't score with his defense and rebounding, that when he does, it catapults him into a different tier.
This is the third game in a row that the Kings have used a balanced approach to win a game. Doug Christie has preached playing for each other, and you can see the Kings taking on that identity.
It may have been a win against a short-handed team, but the Kings got the job done, and then some. Winning games against opponents that are near or below them in the standings is a must with how close the Western Conference is, and the Kings keep chipping away and growing as the season marches towards the postseason.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!