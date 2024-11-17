Kings' De’Aaron Fox Has Back-to-Back Historic Nights vs Timberwolves, Jazz
After scoring 60 points last night in a narrow loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, De’Aaron Fox led the Sacramento Kings to a 121-117 win against the Utah Jazz with 49 points.
It’s the most points scored in consecutive games in Kings franchise history and just the sixth time since the NBA merger a player has scored at least 109 points in a two-game span.
What makes it more impressive is Fox’s efficiency from the field and beyond the arc. His 64.3 percent shooting from deep makes him nearly impossible to guard.
When Fox is hitting his threes, defenders are left with the impossible task of closing the space and risk getting blown by, or sag off to prevent the drive and get burned by a three.
Fox has made it look effortless the last two nights. He’s getting to his spots with ease and is masterful in the floater area using his speed and agility to his advantage.
With DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Malik Monk out, the Kings were missing about 60 points. After a night like last night, all eyes were on Fox.
Other than missing a few free throws down the stretch, sarcasm intended as he put the game away with two made free throws after, it’s hard to ask for anything more from Fox. This is a historic run that Fox is on right now, and we can only wait to see what he does next.
