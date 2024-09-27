Inside The Kings

Kings' DeMar DeRozan Named a Top 10 No. 3 Option in the NBA

Where does DeRozan rank among the league's top third options?

Logan Struck

Feb 13, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) brings the ball up court against the Orlando Magic during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Sacramento Kings have built around their star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis exceptionally, forming a big three with the addition of DeMar DeRozan.

While Fox and Sabonis remain the top dogs in Sacramento, adding a six-time NBA All-Star in the mix will make for an entertaining season.

Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo! Sports ranked Fox as the 20th-best number-one option in the NBA and Sabonis as the sixth-best second option, so where does DeRozan rank among the league's top third options?

Rohrbach puts DeRozan as the league's seventh-best third option, a reasonable spot for the 35-year-old forward. The complete top ten follows:

1. Paul George (PHI)

2. Rudy Gobert (MIN)

3. Kristaps Porzingis (BOS)

4. Chet Holmgren (OKC)

5. Desmond Bane (MEM)

6. Evan Mobley (CLE)

7. DeMar DeRozan (SAC)

8. Mikal Bridges (NYK)

9. Draymond Green (GSW)

10. Myles Turner (IND)

DeRozan has a secure spot in the top ten of this list, but a good season on a playoff-bound Sacramento squad could catapult him a couple of spots ahead in the ranking.

Despite DeRozan's age, the talented forward has not necessarily slowed down his production. In his last season with the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. But, this will be the first time he is not a first or second option since his rookie season, so it will certainly be an adjustment.

With training camp approaching, fans will see DeRozan in action with the Kings for the first time, while getting a good look at how he fits within Sacramento's system. Expect the trio of Fox, DeRozan, and Sabonis to really make a difference for the Kings this season.

