Kings HC Mike Brown Praises New Dribble Handoff Duo
Sacramento Kings training camp continued on Friday with the fourth day of practice, and head coach Mike Brown liked what he saw so far from DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis.
DeRozan is known for his isolation scoring and ability to hit tough shots, but those won’t be the only looks he gets out of the Kings' offensive flow. Putting DeRozan in the Dribble Handoff, or DHO, action should open things up for both DeRozan and the entire Sacramento offense.
Brown spoke glowingly to ABC10’s Matt George about the duo of DeRozan and Sabonis in the DHO.
“The DHO game is a different element to where he may not be easily blitzed if he has it going. Once he gets that ball, if you go under and Domas does the DHO low enough, it’s a wrap. If you chase him over and he gets to his sweet spot, it’s a wrap.”
No team runs the handoff play more than the Kings, who led the league with 11.4 possessions of the play type per game last season according to NBA.com. The Chicago Bulls, DeRozan’s former team, ran the play just 2.6 possessions per game.
For added reference on how much the Kings run the action, the difference between them and the second-place New York Knicks at 7.1 was MORE than the difference between the Knicks and 29th-ranked Los Angeles Clippers at 3.4 handoff possessions per contest.
DeRozan ran a total of 48 Handoff plays last season. The Kings were scattered among the league's top individuals for totals of the play type.
- Keegan Murray: 225 (1st)
- Kevin Huerter: 173 (t-2nd)
- Malik Monk: 159 (9th)
- De’Aaron Fox: 146 (12th)
Putting DeRozan in the DHO puts defenders in the impossible position to pick their poison. Brown also emphasized DeRozan’s ability to find the open teammate for a spray three, one of his favorite results of an offensive possession.
The dribble handoff may be a new look for DeRozan from last year, but there’s little to no doubt that we see it over and over again throughout the season.
