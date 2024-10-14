Kings' Kevin Huerter Hints at Recovery Timeline
Sacramento Kings wing Kevin Huerter was cleared to return to full contact on Friday, but no timeline for his return to game action was given. Today after practice, Huerter provided some hints about when he may be back on the court (via Matt George | ABC10).
“Yeah we’ll see, we’ll kind of see how practice goes." Huerter continues, "Today was another good step. I’ll play live a little bit with our own guys tomorrow, and then it’s honestly just how the shoulder responds. You know, as you guys know, a lot of times as you’re going through injuries, as you start to introduce new things you know there’s a little bit of a period where you go through soreness and your body reacts to it…that’s very normal”
Kevin Huerter hasn’t played a game since March 18th of this year. That makes it 207 days from when he sustained his shoulder injury to Friday when he was cleared for contact.
After such a long time away, it makes sense that there is no specific timeline for Huerter to return. With it being a long season, as Huerter noted, it’s not worth the risk for him to rush back.
When asked about how his shoulder feels, Huerter responded that it “doesn’t feel like my right shoulder, that’s just how it goes when you have an operation.”
The good news for Huerter and the Kings is that he gets to test out his shoulder during preseason, as compared to after the season gets underway. It may be some time until he fully returns, but Huerter appears to be on track to get back on the court for a big role this season.
