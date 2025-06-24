Kings Predicted to Take 7-foot Shot-Blocker in 2025 NBA Draft
The Sacramento Kings are gearing up for the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, even hosting a media watch party for the event, but they still do not own a first-round pick. It is no secret that the Kings are looking to trade into the first round of Wednesday's draft, but as it stands, they will have to wait until Thursday to make their selection.
The Kings own the 42nd overall pick, and while many are skeptical of the talent that will fall to them in the second round, there should be some high-level prospects on the board.
In the latest mock draft by The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, the Kings select Yanic Konan Niederhauser, a seven-footer out of Penn State.
Niederhauser is an impressive big man who has risen up draft boards due to his 7-foot-3 wingspan and impressive athleticism. The Swiss 22-year-old spent three years at the collegiate level after moving from overseas, and his elite shot-blocking mixed with being a high-level lob threat certainly has teams interested in his potential.
In his lone season at Penn State, Niederhauser averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and a conference-high 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 61.1% from the field.
Even at 22 years old, Niederhauser is far from a polished prospect, but he has some of the necessary tools to be effective sooner rather than later. The Kings do not necessarily have a void at center if they hang on to Domantas Sabonis and Jonas Valanciunas, but an elite shot-blocker on the bench would not hurt to have.
If the Kings stay at pick 42 and are looking to add center depth, Niederhauser is likely one of the better options, but it is unlikely they head this direction with better guard prospects available.