Kings Season on the Ropes After Blowout Loss to Warriors
For the second straight game, the Sacramento Kings suffered a blowout loss, this time at the hands of the Golden State Warriors as they fell 104-130.
The Kings have followed up their heartbreaking one-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers with disappointing losses to the New York Knicks and Warriors by a combined 55 points. After hearing talk after practice about being the harder working team, the Kings looked flat against the surging Warriors, giving up open threes, layups, and dunks all night long.
The Kings will be a footnote as Stephen Curry made history with his 4,000th made three pointer. While Warriors nation celebrates the greatest shooter of all-time, Kings fans are left to wonder what could have been.
The season isn't over, but tonight felt like a knockout punch as Sacramento's offense looked stagnant and turnover prone once again, and the defense was non-existent for long stretches.
One of the biggest struggles the Kings faced was what to do with the center position. Jonas Valančiūnas was played off the court in the first half, Trey Lyles struggled in the second half, and the Keegan Murray at center minutes were a disaster that led to a layup line for the Warriors.
The inside scoring is one thing, but combining it with 22-of-39 (56.4%) shooting from deep gve the Kings no chance, especially when the Kings only hit 14 of their 37 threes (37.8%).
The list of issues for the Kings tonight is a long one. The aforementioned defense and issues at center. Malik Monk struggled, shooting 3-of-13 (23.1%) from the field. Zach LaVine only took six field goal attempts. The list goes on.
The Kings are still likely to make the play-in, but it feels like a long shot for them to make the playoffs and even more so to make it past the first round. Tonight felt like the nail in the coffin for a team that came into the season with aspirations of being contenders.
