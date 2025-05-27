NBA Analyst Reveals Top Three Trade Targets for the Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are reportedly looking to make moves this offseason that will shake up the team and give the roster a new look, all while preserving the team’s ability to compete for a playoff or play-in game spot next season. Most NBA fans will recognize that this type of plan is far easier to draw up than it is to execute, even for the most talented general managers.
Attempting to walk such a fine line between improving in the short term without sacrificing too much of their future will severely limit the pool of players the Kings could bring in, as well as the list of players the team could send out in trades.
General Manager Scott Perry has already identified two areas of need for the Kings this summer: a true point guard and additional length and athleticism on the roster. Many potential trades to add size and athletic ability have been circulating throughout the early offseason.
Based on a new article from Greg Swartz at Bleacher Report, there are three “dream trade targets” to address the hole at point guard left by the February trade that sent De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. These may not be the most exciting or intriguing potential point guard trade targets out there, but any of the three could improve the Kings’ roster next season, both on the offensive end and, just as importantly, on the defensive end of the floor.
Perry will do well to have the phone number of Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens on speed dial, as two enticing point guards potentially on the market are both currently playing for the Celtics. First, and most impactful, would be Derrick White.
White is an eight-year NBA vet who began his career in San Antonio before being traded to Boston in February 2022. White became a starting point guard in the 2022-2023 season and was named to the NBA All-Defensive second team that season. The 6-foot-4 guard then played a pivotal role on last season’s NBA Championship-winning Celtics squad.
In addition to excellence on the defensive end of the floor and solid playmaking on offense, White would also bring with him an improved three-point shot and the willingness to take (and ability to make) clutch shots in the playoffs. White is 30 years old and signed a four-year extension in the summer of 2024.
The extension keeps him under contract through the 2027-2028 season, and White has a player option for the 2028-2029 season. Of the three players on this list, White is the only one who makes sense as a solution for both the short-term and long-term issues at the point guard position.
Jrue Holiday is 34 years old and just finished his 16th season in the NBA. As White’s starting backcourt teammate in Boston for the past two years, Holiday has been a defensive pillar and excellent playmaker and a solid shooter from behind the arc.
Beyond his abilities on the court, Holiday is also very well-respected amongst his peers and would bring a solid veteran presence to the Kings locker room. Holiday is under contract for three more seasons, with a player option for a fourth.
Lastly, the Bleacher Report article mentions Marcus Smart, currently playing for the Washington Wizards. Smart is 31 years old and just finished his 11th season in the NBA. Smart is perhaps not the prototypical, table-setting point guard the Kings are in the market for, but he has proven playmaking ability and can occasionally break out as a scorer.
Smart is also a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year with a well-earned reputation as an absolute pitbull on the floor. His physicality, athletic ability, and extremely high basketball IQ allow him to guard virtually anyone the opposing team puts in front of him.
Smart is currently under contract for two more seasons and is likely to be made available by a Wizards team looking firmly toward the future, not winning next season.
Acquiring any of the trio of White, Holiday, or Smart would represent a huge boost to Sacramento’s defense for next season. All three would provide capable leadership on the offensive end. Unfortunately, none of the three are young or particularly cost-effective by NBA standards. Scott Perry and his front office team have their work cut out for them this summer.