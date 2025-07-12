NBA Insider Reveals Harsh Reality on Potential Jonathan Kuminga, Kings Trade
The growing expectation this offseason has been that the Golden State Warriors will part ways with young forward Jonathan Kuminga, but the tides have slowly been turning. A sign-and-trade to find Kuminga a new home seemed like the most likely scenario, but suitors for the 22-year-old standout have been dwindling.
The Sacramento Kings were one of the top potential suitors for Kuminga as trade talks heightened, but ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports that a deal was never close.
"The Sacramento Kings, who have made it known around the league that they are interested in the young forward, were never close to finalizing a sign-and-trade with Golden State, sources said," Siegel wrote.
ABC10's Matt George previously reported that the Kings offered Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and draft compensation to the Warriors in a sign-and-trade proposal for Kuminga, but the Warriors declined.
A potential Kuminga addition would be exciting for the Kings, giving them a promising 22-year-old forward to develop, but a move seems as unlikely as ever.
"After finalizing a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons for Dennis Schroder, the Kings are just below $10 million from their first-apron hard cap," Siegel continued. "If they were to make a serious push for Kuminga at this stage of the offseason, Sacramento would need to find a way to move either DeMar DeRozan or Malik Monk to open space for a big contract. Nobody believes this is a real path that will develop during Summer League."
Now that suitors for Kuminga are dropping, the Warriors are expected to ultimately hang on to him for the near future.
"In Kuminga's case, a return to the Warriors continues to be likely. Various high-ranking members of the organization would like Kuminga back, including owner Joe Lacob, sources said. Ultimately, the expectation from rival teams around the NBA is that Kuminga will go back to the Warriors with the mutual understanding that he will be moved before the trade deadline in February," Siegel wrote.
The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game with the Warriors this past season, but head coach Steve Kerr benching him entirely as they entered the playoffs seemed to be the end of Kuminga's tenure in Golden State. However, a resurgence in their second-round series after Steph Curry suffered an injury seemed to have given the Warriors some hope.
In four games after Curry went down with an injury, Kuminga led the Warriors offensively with 24.3 points per game on 55.4/38.9/72.0 shooting splits. Of course, he would have been a great addition in Sacramento for the right price, but new general manager Scott Perry seems very adamant on not overpaying for any player, at least this early in his tenure.
As the Kuminga saga comes to an end this offseason, many can expect the Kings to re-enter the conversation ahead of February's trade deadline.
