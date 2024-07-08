NBA Rumor: Kings Sent Jazz 'Substantial' Offer for Markkanen
The Sacramento Kings completed a sign-and-trade for six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan on Saturday, but before acquiring the star forward from the Chicago Bulls, they had their eyes set on someone else.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports that the Kings "went hard" after Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen before getting DeRozan:
"The Kings went hard after the Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen earlier in the week, protecting Keegan Murray in the discussions but putting on the table what they believe was a substantial enough picks-based offer, team sources said." Slater wrote, "But they put a deadline to their side of the deal, needing an answer quickly considering the urgency of the dissolving market."
Sacramento's urgency to add another star was their savior, as waiting for Markkanen to become available would have been their demise. Despite rumors around Markkanen's availability on the trade market, it should not surprise anyone when Utah ultimately decides to keep him and give him a long-term extension.
Slater reports the Kings were adamant about keeping rising star Keegan Murray out of trade talks, as the 23-year-old is certainly a significant factor in their future plans.
A new core of De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Keegan Murray, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis is one of the most talented lineups in the league on paper, but fans will have to wait to see if it translates to the postseason success Sacramento has desired for the last two decades.
Trading for Markkanen would have been a franchise-altering move, but with that possibility out the window, DeRozan is one of the better backup options. The Kings are undoubtedly in a better place now than they were two weeks ago.
