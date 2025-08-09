NBA Trade Idea Sends Josh Giddey to Newly-Rumored Suitor
Most of the news cycle, both locally and nationally, has revolved around Jonathan Kuminga’s restricted free agency standoff. The Sacramento Kings have been right in the middle of things after making at least two concrete, sign-and-trade offers to the Golden State Warriors for the Congolese forward.
Kuminga could be a risk worth taking for Sacramento; however, there might be other options worth considering. One option is also 22 years old, 6-foot-8, and was drafted in 2021. Unfortunately, I don’t think Cade Cunningham or Trey Murphy III are available, but there is a good argument to be made that the guy I’m talking about might be a better fit than Kuminga.
Josh Giddey was drafted right before Kuminga in 2021 and started 54 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder as a rookie. Giddey was a highly touted prospect coming out of Australia, known as an excellent passer who was still raw in other areas. The biggest (no pun intended) draw for Giddey was his size. At 6-foot-8 and over 200 pounds, Giddey has great size for a lead guard, which is as useful as ever in today’s more positionless game.
As is the case with pretty much every young prospect, Giddey had a lot to improve on in the NBA. Quietly, Giddey has improved his shooting season by season and isn’t nearly the defensive liability he once was.
Kings insider Allen Stiles recently talked about how the Kings could potentially have interest in Giddey amid recent trade speculation.
"Were the Kings one of those teams [interested in Giddey]?" Stiles said. "So, I sent some texts out. I'm in the process of trying to get that confirmation within either organization, but when it comes to the Malik Monk of it all, from what I've heard... they would not be surprised if the Kings were one of those teams."
Could a move for Giddey be the right button to press for Sacramento? Here’s a trade proposal that sends the young Chicago Bulls free agent to the Kings.
Chicago Bulls receive: Malik Monk, lottery-protected 2030 first-round pick
Sacramento Kings receive: Josh Giddey
A package of Monk and a protected 2030 first-round pick hasn’t been enough to sway the Warriors for Kuminga, but the Chicago Bulls are in a much different position. With no expectation of competing, the Bulls can afford to gather assets, regardless of fit, and take advantage of a situation like a sign and trade to get a return for a player they might’ve let walk anyway.
Giddey was excellent for the Bulls toward the tail end of last season, but it doesn’t appear that the team is all that interested in offering him the deal that he’s looking for. If the Kings are open to offering the same deal as they reportedly offered Kuminga ($23M average annual value), swapping Monk and a protected first would work.
There also remains the chance that Giddey is worth a four-year contract, which would likely increase the likelihood of the Australian giving his sign-off to a deal.
Fred Katz and Joel Lorenzi put out an article in The Athletic where they polled 16 people who work in NBA front offices about what contract details make sense for Giddey. Surprisingly, a majority of them suggested a four-year deal or longer for the Chicago guard. While that might turn some heads, it might make sense.
The argument that Giddey has shown more than Kuminga is completely fair to make. Giddey is the better shooter, passer, rebounder, and outpaces him in VORP, BPM, and win shares.
"If you’re offering a four-year contract, you have to be correct," one executive said. "But Giddey, you could offer a four-year deal."
Probably the biggest issue with Giddey is the fact that he already played with Zach LaVine and was much more effective after he was traded to the Kings. The biggest hit was to Giddey’s three-point percentage, which was 33% with LaVine on the team and 46% in 23 games without him. Some of this might also have to do with Giddey’s role while sharing the court with both LaVine and Coby White in the Bulls’ most-used lineup last season.
In another interesting note, Giddey and LaVine were actually the best of the Bulls’ six most-used two-man lineups last season. The Bulls’ lineups were all over the place last season and might’ve been just as unbalanced as Sacramento’s, so it wouldn’t be crazy to believe things might be better for Giddey and LaVine in Northern California. Add all this in with the fact that LaVine likely isn’t part of the Kings’ future, and it seems like the risk is worth it.
As is the case with anyone likely available to Sacramento, Giddey isn’t the answer to every problem. There also remains the fact that the team is already paying Dennis Schroder over $14 million per year. With the state of the team’s cap sheet and roster, no deal is going to be perfectly clean for the Kings. The Kings are also getting very close to the luxury tax and would be paying more for Giddey than the outgoing Monk.
Despite all of these complications, Giddey might still be worth the price for the Kings, who are looking to find any sort of identity as a basketball team.