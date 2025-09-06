NBA Trade Idea Sends Kings' Rising Star to Lakers for Austin Reaves
The Sacramento Kings have been put in an awkward position over the last couple of years, as they are far from competing for a title, but are still too talented to tank. New general manager Scott Perry certainly must evaluate what direction he wants to take this franchise, which could lead to some big trades whichever way he leans.
The Kings are one of the few teams in the NBA with no "untouchables" on their roster, as anyone from Domantas Sabonis to Keon Ellis could get traded at some point.
Of course, some are more likely to get moves than others, with DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, and Devin Carter all being involved in trade rumors this offseason, but Perry and the new-look front office could look in another direction.
Kings-Lakers trade idea
Fantasy Sports On SI's Ethan Hutton recently proposed a trade idea between the Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers that would send Keegan Murray to Hollywood in exchange for Austin Reaves.
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Keegan Murray, 2027 first-round pick
Sacramento Kings receive: Austin Reaves
This is an interesting move for both sides, but one that neither would accept nor decline in an instant. In this trade, the Kings receive Reaves, a 27-year-old guard who continues to improve every year. Last season, Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with 46.0/37.7/87.7 shooting splits.
Reaves is a very talented guard, but there is minimal reason for the Kings to trade for him unless they are able to send Malik Monk somewhere else. Having two similarly styled score-first, off-ball guards would be redundant, but it would give them an interesting dynamic nonetheless.
The Kings already have a handful of guards, and trading away one of their two best defenders to bring in another one is unlikely. Murray, 25, has emerged as one of Sacramento's most important players as a valuable defender and an improving offensive talent, so while he could undoubtedly still be traded, it likely would not be in this specific move.
The Lakers would likely love to bring in Murray as they look to add defense around LeBron James and Luka Doncic, but they also value Reaves highly as a secondary scorer in their backcourt. There is a legitimate chance that neither team would accept this trade proposal, but with some uncertainty in both teams' futures, it is worth some consideration.
Both Reaves and Murray will be due for expensive contract extensions soon, so it would ultimately come down to which player each franchise would rather empty its pockets for.