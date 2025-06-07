Recap and Rank of Sacramento Kings Trade Proposals To Date
With little to no new news or rumors around the Kings, Sacramento fans and media continue to speculate on what new GM Scott Perry may do to reshape the roster this offseason.
While writing about new trade ideas is great, let's take a step back and look back at the previous ten trade proposals I've written about, and rank them 1-10. While the rankings and trades are purely subjective, they do show some clear trends with the players that the Kings would theoretically be sending out.
DeRozan is included in five of the ten trades, as he seems like the most likely candidate that the Kings will swap out this offseason. After that, it's a tie with the other four players in Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and Devin Carter each getting brought up twice.
It shows that there are a multitude of directions that the Kings can take this offseason to revamp their roster. And the list of players they get in return in the hypotheticals ranges from win-now moves to asset collection with a focus on the future.
Sound off in the comments on socials which trade is your favorite, or if there's another one not on the list below that's at the top of your offseason wish list. The full details and stories of the trades are in the links below:
#1. Kings Swap Malik Monk for Elite Wing Defender from Pelicans
Sacramento Kings Receive: Herb Jones | New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Malik Monk, Kings 2027 1st Round Pick, SAC #42 2025 Pick
#2. Kings Swap DeMar DeRozan for Young Talent in Proposed Trade With Heat
Sacramento Kings Receive: Terry Rozier, Jaime Jaquez Jr. | Miami Heat Receive: DeMar DeRozan
#3. Kings and Heat Swap All-Stars in NBA Trade Proposal
Sacramento Kings Receive: Andrew Wiggins, OKC 2027 2nd RD Pick | Miami Heat Receive: DeMar DeRozan
#4. Kings Get Defensive Anchor for Malik Monk in Proposed Trade
Sacramento Kings receive: Jarrett Allen | Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Malik Monk
#5. Kings and Knicks Swap All-NBA Centers in NBA Trade Proposal
Sacramento Kings Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns | New York Knicks Receive: Domantas Sabonis, Devin Carter, MIN 2031 1st RD Pick
#6. Bold Trade Proposal Sends Jrue Holiday to Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings Receive: Jrue Holiday | Boston Celtics Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Devin Carter
#7. Kings Fix Franchise Blunder: Net Star Guard in Trade Idea
Sacramento Kings Receive: CJ McCollum | New Orleans Pelicans Receive: DeMar DeRozan, SAC #42 2025 Pick
#8. NBA Trade Proposal Nets Kings All-Star Center and Pick in Swap with Celtics
Sacramento Kings Receive: Kristaps Porzingis, BOS #28 2025 Pick | Boston Celtics Receive: DeMar DeRozan
#9. Let's Get Drastic: The Case for Bradley Beal to the Kings
Sacramento Kings Receive: Bradley Beal, Future Assets from Kevin Durant Trade | Phoenix Suns Receive: Domantas Sabonis or Zach LaVine
#10. Blockbuster Trade Proposal to Reshape Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings Receive: Damian Lillard, Tyler Smith, Bucks 2031 1st RD Pick, Bucks 2025 2nd RD Pick (#47) | Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Zach LaVine