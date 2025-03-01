Rockets Starter to Return From 11-Game Absence vs Kings
The Houston Rockets host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, and both teams are fully healthy for the Western Conference matchup. The Rockets sit in fifth place in the West with a 37-22 record, while the Kings are in tenth place at 30-28 as the playoff race heats up.
The Rockets have dealt with some significant injuries recently, as 21-year-old forward Jabari Smith Jr. recently returned from a 22-game absence, and now Houston is set to get another key player back from injury.
After missing the last 11 games with an ankle injury, Rockets starting point guard Fred VanVleet is set to return to action. In those 11 games, the Rockets are just 5-6, so getting their veteran guard back on the court will be huge for them.
VanVleet, 31, is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this season, having his worst statistical year since 2018-19 with the Toronto Raptors. Despite a down year, VanVleet plays a huge role in Houston's success, and the talented Rockets squad is a serious threat to be a top-three seed in the West while healthy.
The Kings have already taken down the Rockets twice this season. In one of those games VanVleet was sidelined, and in the other he scored just 13 points on 1-10 shooting from three-point range. Still, the Rockets are certainly happy to get their starting point guard back on the court.
The Kings and Rockets tip off at 5 p.m. PST in Houston on Saturday.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!