Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic Injury Report
After losing four consecutive games, the Sacramento Kings finally got back in the win column on Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Now, the Kings head into a matchup against the Orlando Magic on Saturday for the first night of a six-game road trip.
The Magic have won three of their last four games, but are coming off a home loss against the Dallas Mavericks. The Kings and Magic are both sitting toward the bottom of their respective conference's playoff picture, making Saturday's matchup much more significant with the regular season coming to an end.
Each team has released their injury reports for Saturday's game in Orlando.
Sacramento Kings:
Mason Jones - OUT (G League two-way)
Jake LaRavia - OUT (left thumb bone contusion)
Orlando Magic:
Cole Anthony - DOUBTFUL (left big toe sprain)
Mac McClung - OUT (G League two-way)
Jalen Suggs - OUT (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
Ethan Thompson - OUT (G League two-way)
Moritz Wagner - OUT (left knee torn ACL)
The Kings will be without a key bench player in Jake LaRavia due to a left thumb bone contusion, putting a hole in Sacramento's already-weakened wing depth. Other than that, Sacramento is as healthy as they have been in weeks.
The Magic will likely be without a few key players in Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, and Mo Wagner, putting more weight on their stars like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to step up.
The Kings and Magic typically make for a good matchup, and Saturday afternoon should be no different.
The Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic will face off at 5:00 p.m. EST in Orlando on Saturday.
