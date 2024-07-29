What the Kings Should Do with Their Final Roster Spot
While all eyes are on the Paris Olympics and the USA Men’s Basketball Team, the Sacramento Kings front office remains active in filling out the roster.
Last week, the Kings signed free agent center Orlando Robinson to a one-year deal. Over the weekend, the Kings signed Las Vegas Summer League standout and undrafted USC guard Boogie Ellis to an Exhibit 10 contract, allowing him to participate in training camp with the Kings and compete for a roster spot.
The Kings have one remaining roster spot available. And while there are still three months before the NBA regular season begins, the Kings will be active in deciding what to do with the open spot.
The most obvious route would be to sign a veteran forward. The Kings are light on forwards, with only four forwards under contract (and that’s if you count DeMar DeRozan as a forward). While there aren’t any game-changing or starting quality forwards still available in free agency, there are some quality veteran forwards available that could compete for backup minutes and provide veteran leadership.
Players that fit that mold include:
Precious Achiuwa
6-foot-8, PF/C
2023-34 stats: 76 games, 7.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Robert Covington
6-foot-7, SF/PF
2023-24 stats: 29 games, 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists
Jae Crowder
6-foot-6, SF/PF
2023-24 stats: 50 games, 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists
None of these players have stats that jump off the page, but they could be solid bench contributors and provide forward depth. Achiuwa, at only 24 years old, has the potential to develop into a key rotational piece or even a starting quality player, though he would cost more than a minimum contract.
Another route the Kings could take with the open spot is to keep it open for trade flexibility. It is no secret the Kings have been shopping guard Kevin Huerter, and while it’s possible to find a contract to match the $16.8 million he’s owed, it may be simpler to trade for two contracts that add up to that total. A trade of Huerter for two forwards under contract would nicely balance the roster and alleviate the Kings' logjam at the guard position.
While the Kings would surely like to have this figured out by the time the regular season starts, the front office may opt to wait and see if a team becomes desperate to add a shooter midseason, for the Kings to get a better return for Huerter.
No matter what the Kings end up doing with the final roster spot, one thing is for sure: under General Manager Monte McNair, anything is possible. Kings fans have become accustomed to expecting the unexpected.
Despite the Kings already being guard-heavy and their best player, De’Aaron Fox, being a point guard, the Kings selected point guard Devin Carter with their first-round pick in June’s draft. It is certainly within the realm of possibility that McNair uses the final roster spot on another guard.
It will be interesting to see what the Kings do (or don’t do) with their open roster spot between now and the beginning of the NBA regular season in October.
