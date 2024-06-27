Knicks Close Draft With Ariel Hukporti
After seemingly endless streams of wheeling and dealing, the New York Knicks ended up with the final pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.
An afternoon of wheeling and dealing ended with the New York Knicks making the final selection of the 2024 NBA Draft.
When the dust settled, the Knicks drafted German-Togolese center Ariel Hukporti with the 58th selection. Hukporti, 22, will reunite with the Knicks' first-round choice Pacome Dadiet, as the two previously competed in Germany's Basketball Bundesliga. Hukporti brings MVP hardware to New York as he was Basketball Bundesliga's MVP in 2019-20 with averages of 16.9 points and 9.4 rebounds.
