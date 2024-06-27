All Knicks

Knicks Close Draft With Ariel Hukporti

After seemingly endless streams of wheeling and dealing, the New York Knicks ended up with the final pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Jul 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Keon Johnson (Tennessee) walks off the stage after being selected as the number twenty-one overall pick by the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
An afternoon of wheeling and dealing ended with the New York Knicks making the final selection of the 2024 NBA Draft.

When the dust settled, the Knicks drafted German-Togolese center Ariel Hukporti with the 58th selection. Hukporti, 22, will reunite with the Knicks' first-round choice Pacome Dadiet, as the two previously competed in Germany's Basketball Bundesliga. Hukporti brings MVP hardware to New York as he was Basketball Bundesliga's MVP in 2019-20 with averages of 16.9 points and 9.4 rebounds.

