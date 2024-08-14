Knicks Teammate Disgusted By Brunson's 'Mr. New York' Title
Jalen Brunson may be the new captain of the New York Knicks but close friend and teammate Josh Hart probably won't be able to follow him down this path.
The latest title added to Brunson's expansive resume caused Hart to lose his lunch: with its English Premier League season set to open this weekend, Manchester City presented Brunson with a customized No. 11 jersey. Man City posted a photo of Brunson holding the jersey on its Instagram channel, labeling the Knicks point guard "Mr. New York."
Hart didn't take kindly to the labeling when he caught wind of it on X, posting a series of vomiting emojis when presented the image by renowned Knicks news gatherer @NBA_NewYork.
Knicks fans would no doubt agree with Man City's observation, as the point guard has undeniably reversed metropolitan fortunes since arriving as a free agent signing in the summer of 2022. Last season was his magnum opus to date, as he averaged a career-best 28.7 points and 6.7 assists while guiding the Knicks to 50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, reaching heights they hadn't hit in over a decade.
Anyone remotely familiar with Hart's social media activity knows why he'd take offense: the third-year Knick is a well-known fan of rival club Chelsea and frequently posts updates on their matches throughout the Premier League season. Ironically enough, the two sides are set to do battle late Sunday morning at Chelsea's home of Stamford Bridge in London.
It's not often that Brunson and Hart go their separate paths but association football appears to be one of the exceptions. If anything, it should give them plenty to talk about on the next episode of their "Roommates Show" podcast, which is also set to welcome Brunson's former boss in Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban.
