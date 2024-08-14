Watch: Knicks Forward Shares Wild Walking With Lions Video
Precious Achiuwa was just re-signed by the New York Knicks. In the meantime, he's playing with the lions.
Achiuwa has gone somewhat viral in basketball's social media circles with his latest Instagram post: as he's continued his offseason in Zambia on his family's home continent of Africa, Achiuwa can be seen walking with two large lions, holding their tails down a dirt path.
"Real killers but we tryna make your nervous system feel safe," Achiuwa remarked in the caption accompanying his post, which also features some of his offseason work.
Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are among those who liked the post, with the latter posting Achiuwa's post with his new feline friends to his story. Current Orlando Magic rep Cole Anthony indirectly references Achiuwa's recent re-signing with the Knicks in the comments, remarking "Bro got paid and started doing side quests."
Achiuwa is set to return for a second season in New York, inking a one-year, $6 million deal back on July 30. He's set to serve as one of the Knick's primary depth star in the interior after averaging 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 49 appearances last season. Achiuwa, who turns 25 next month, came over in a late December deal with the Toronto Raptors in the same trade that acquired OG Anunoby.
In the offseason, the Nigerian-born Achiuwa has continued to work with basketball outreach in Africa. Of note, Achiuwa drew awareness to the development of African basketball when he called out ignorant comments from former NBA All-Star Gilber Arenas, who lampooned the South Sudanese national basketball team after they took Team USA to the brink in a pre-Olympic exhibition.
"It’s a privilege to have these resources," the Nigerian-born Achiuwa said on his X account after Arenas made his comments. "Thank God for your blessings instead of using it to tear someone else down. We rise by lifting others!!"
