What Being Captain Means to Knicks' Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson has labeled "contender" as a curse in the New York Knicks lexicon. Captain, on the other hand, has a bit of a more optimistic definition.
If there was any doubt that Brunson was unaware of the challenges that awaited him as the 36th captain of the Manhattan franchise, the point guard punted it during a Thursday ceremony that commemorated his new title at Madison Square Garden. Asked to define the concept of captain by MSG Network's Alan Hahn, Brunson put forth a thoughtful reply that should silence any doubters in his leadership.
"It means a lot to me because it's something that I was really born to do, I was raised to do," Brunson said. "No matter what field I was in, no matter if I was a doctor or a lawyer or whatever, whatever I wanted to be in life, I was going to lead."
Knicks fans are certainly pleased that Brunson went the hardwood route: his arrival in the summer of 2022 has brought in a new wave of metropolitan prosperity, one that has set the stage for the most legitimately hopeful season the team has had in recent memory. Last year saw Brunson secure both his first All-NBA and All-Star team invites en route to 50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.
Such supporters can go thank Brunson's parents Rick (a current assistant coach with the Knicks) and Sandra for embracing duties at the top as they prepare to embark on this exciting, if not dangerous, journey.
"My parents told me never be a follower, always be a leader, and I really took it to heart," Brunson said. "There were never times where they were like okay, now it's time to be a leader, go do it. It just happened so naturally because that's the mindset that they gave me. It's been a remarkable journey with them."
The next part of the saga begins on Oct. 22, as the Knicks are said to be tipping off the 2024-25 NBA regular season against the defending champion Boston Celtics.
