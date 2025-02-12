Knicks Get Slight Boost in Latest Power Rankings
There are mixed feelings to be had for the New York Knicks as of late. As we near the All-Star break, the Knicks have remained steady, holding the third seed in the Eastern Conference. At 34-18, there is a lot to like about the team's performance throughout the season, but there's also some things to be concerned about.
New York was riding a two-game winning streak and had won seven of its last eight before a blowout 131-104 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday. The Knicks are now a combined 0-5 against the top three teams in the NBA (Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers).
Despite the discouraging loss, New York was surprisingly moved up in NBA.com's latest power rankings from John Schuhmann. The Knicks moved up one spot this week, placing fifth in the league. They join the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Oklahoma City Thunder in the top five.
"The Knicks rank last in opponent 3-point percentage (38%)," Schuhmann wrote. "The percentage of their opponents’ 3-point attempts that have been wide-open (48%) is actually below average, but their opponents have shot relatively well (41.5%) on those wide-open 3-pointers."
"It certainly didn’t help that the Knicks were without OG Anunoby on Saturday. The last four games (starting with the one in which he was injured) have been the team’s worst four-game stretch of defense this season (125.5 points allowed per 100 possessions), they’re now 6-4 when they’ve been without (at least) one of their five starters, and it was a little surprising that they didn’t add any wing depth at the deadline."
The Knicks have steadily been one of the best offensive teams in the league this season, posting a 119.6 offensive rating (second in the NBA). It's been nearly the opposite on the other side of the floor, as New York has a 113.7 defensive rating (16th).
If the Knicks want to keep climbing the power rankings, they'll need Anunoby to return. The forward suffered a toe injury that has kept him out for the last three games. New York will hit the road to face the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
