Knicks All-Star Set to Return to 3-Point Contest
The New York Knicks No. 11 will be back shooting threes come All-Star Weekend.
The NBA unveiled its list of participants for the 2025 Starry 3-Point Contest, set to be held on All-Star Saturday night on Feb. 15. Knicks captain and point guard Jalen Brunson was among the reveals and will partake for the second consecutive season.
Brunson will be joined by two-time defending champion Damian Lillard (Milwaukee), as well as Cade Cunningham (Detroit), Darius Garland (Cleveland), Tyler Herro (Miami), Buddy Hield (Golden State), Cam Johnson (Brooklyn), and Norman Powell (LA Clippers).
The point guard will look to improve upon his sixth place posting in his maiden voyage last season in Indianapolis, where current teammate and then-Minnesota Timberwolf Karl-Anthony Towns placed third. Towns, who will join Brunson in the starting lineup for Sunday's main event, previously won the 2022 edition in Cleveland.
This will mark the third consecutive Three-Point Contest to feature Knicks representation: in addition to Brunson, Julius Randle served as an injury replacement in the 2022 showdown in Salt Lake City and placed seventh. To date, no Knicks has emerged as the Three-Point Contest winner since its inception in 1986.
Lillard will be looking to make history with his participation: with one more win, he'll become just the third three-time winner in the event's history, joining Larry Bird (1986-88) and Craig Hodges (1990-92).
Last year's 3-Point Contest also featured a coed showdown between the NBA and WNBA's finest in the department, as Stephen Curry (Golden State) narrowly bested New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu in the "Stephen vs. Sabrina" special edition.
There is no official word on Ionescu's return to the event this All-Star Weekend, but the Liberty champion was notably missing from the Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament schedule, which has it placed near the festivities the days and times in San Francisco. Ionescu previously remarked that she planned to be in San Francisco, which is just over a half-hour drive from her hometown of Walnut Creek.
