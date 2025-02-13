Knicks vs. Hawks: OG Anunoby Out, Trae Young In
The New York Knicks will once again be short a defender when one of their biggest rivals comes to town.
The Knicks announced that OG Anunoby will miss his fifth straight game with a sprained foot, officially ruled out for Wednesday's tilt against the Atlanta Hawks (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG). Rookie Tyler Kolek (ankle) is also out but Miles McBride (rib) will play.
New York (35-18) is somewhat limping into the All-Star break thanks to their ailments, though one can view Anunoby's designation of questionable in the last two pregames as a sign of progress after he left Feb. 1's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers with non-contact pain. The Knicks are certainly aware about the side effects of a lasting Anunoby absence, as he dealt with elbow and hamstring issues after arriving from Toronto last year.
McBride will be able to build on Tuesday's performance, which saw him shoot a perfect 4-of-4 from three-point range en route to a 128-115 victory in Indiana. Wednesday marks the Knicks' final game before the 2025 NBA All-Star break.
On the other side, the Hawks announced that lasting metropolitan enemy Trae Young (Achillies tendinitis) will be able to partake but that Clint Capela (back) would not play for their depleted interior group.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!