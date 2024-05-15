Knicks vs Pacers: Jalen Brunson Lights First Half Spark
Call it a Broadway revival for the New York Knicks.
Behind a sterling opening twenty-fou minutes from Jalen Brunson, the Knicks overcome a sluggish start to create a double-figure halftime lead at 69-54. Brunson stated to resemble the form that Knicks fans have come to know and love, putting up 28 points to pave the way to an early, much-needed lead that sent Madison Square Garden into a frenzy.
Knicks (69)
- Points: Jalen Brunson (28)
- Assists: Jalen Brunson (4)
- Rebounds: Josh Hart (8)
Pacers (54)
- Points: Pascal Siakam (13)
- Assists: Tyrese Haliburton (3)
- Rebounds: Pascal Siakam (4)
The Deuce Difference
The Knicks opted for a smaller starting lineup for Game 5, putting Miles McBride in Precious Achiuwa's place. Not only was McBride placed on Indiana's headliner defensively (Tyrese Haliburton) but he got the Knicks off to a strong start while Jalen Brunson began to find his rhythm. This season has partly centered on McBride turning himself from a 12th man into an indispensable part of the metropolitan rotation. If his presence winds up paving the way to round three, he'll become downright iconic.
Centers of Attention
While the Knicks took a while to get going, the lingering big men that the injured Mitchell Robinson left behind picked up the slack after the Pacers decisively won the rebounding battle on Sunday. Isaiah Hartenstein pulled in seven offensive rebounds while Achiuwa (plus-17 on the floor) made his own mark with there of his own. After chiding himself for not showing up on Sunday, Josh Hart pulled in eight rebounds and resumed his role as Garden energizer.
That's So Jalen
If Jalen Brunson is truly hobbled, he certainly didn't show in the first half on Tuesday, getting up with a jaw-dropping 12-of-18 performance from the field in the opening 24 minutes. Brunson was a Knicks-best plus-20 to help the Knicks on the scoreboard, notably coming back in the late stages of the second to help New York a late Indiana run posted while he was on the bench. Brunson's return to glory has lit a spark under this Knicks team, one particularly present when new rotation staple Alec Burks stepped in to defend Donte DiVincenzo from Isaiah Jackson after the latter's aggressive screen.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!