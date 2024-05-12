Knicks vs Pacers Preview: How to Watch Game 4
The New York Knicks face the motherlode on Mother's Day.
As they continue to combat frequent injuries in the primary rotation, the Knicks have a fateful opportunity to either take a commanding 3-1 lead or return to Madison Square Garden tied at two in their Eastern Conference Semifinal series with the Indiana Pacers. The latter of consecutive games in Indianapolis will be staged on Sunday to close out the holiday weekend.
Indiana got on the board with a narrow 111-106 victory on Friday night, propelled by a last-minute three-pointer from Andrew Nembhard that broke a late tie. Wasted in the Knick' OG Anunoby-less effort was a franchise record-tying seven three-pointers from Donte DiVincenzo while Josh Hart hauled in 18 rebounds, becoming the first New Yorker to put up at least 15 on consecutive occasions since Patrick Ewing during the team's last NBA Finals run in 1999.
That, however, wasn't enough to withstand a furious Indiana rally, one paced by 35 points from Tyrese Haliburton.
What: New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 4 (Knicks lead series 2-1)
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
When/Watch: Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Who's Favored: IND -5.5
Keep An Eye On: Alec Burks
Finally granted an opportunity after about a month in exile, Burks heartily cashed in: as Jalen Brunson struggled on an injured foot in the first half, the returned Knick was a perfect 4-of-4 from the field and helped New York keep pace, scoring 14 points off the bench in a much-needed second unit spark. Burks' ability to keep it up ... or lack thereof ... could be crucial for the Knicks' chances in both Indianapolis and beyond as they seek to clear more medical hurdles.
Pacer to Watch: Tyrese Haliburton
This season hinted that Haliburton was destined to be a problem for the foreseeable future, but his results in a fateful postseason have been hit-or-miss. While his 35-point explosion on Friday, said to be achieved in the midst of back spasms, perhaps helped change the course of the series, one can't help but wonder where the Pacerrs would be if he had more than six points in Game 1. Haliburton has a long book ahead but he has a chance to write a critical early chapter on Sunday afternoon.
They Said It
“For us it’s all about mindset. We aren’t worried about things we can’t control so we focus on the things we can. Don’t worry about the outside attention, the outside noise.”-Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau (h/t Mike Vaccaro, New York Post)
Prediction
If the Pacers truly had any legitimate challenge for the Knicks, one had to have assumed they'd be able to take Game 2 at MSG, one that saw Anunoby and Brunson go down. Even in their depleted state, the Knicks gave the Pacers all they could handle and then some on Friday night, to the point it required redemptive heroics from Nembhard to get away cleanly. Knowing the challenge of the road ahead, the Knicks have a primary opportunity to once again take on a fulfillable goal. They've rarely let those opportunities go to waste and this is the biggest one yet.
Knicks 105, Pacers 102
