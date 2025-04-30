Knicks Praise Center's Energy After Breakout Playoff Performance
It perhaps wasn't the throwback performance that New York Knicks fans were truly yearning for. But one center's step back in time was no doubt one the most pleasant metropolitan surprise Game 5 of an Eastern Conference quarterfinal set with the Detroit Pistons had to offer.
The Knicks are searching for answers after enduring a 106-103 series-extending defeat to Detroit but Mitchell Robinson transformed into a sterling sigh of relief: the longest-tenured Knicks put forth his finest effort since returning from a lasting ankle injury in late February, putting up 13 points and 11 rebounds in just under 23 minutes of relief work.
“I thought Mitch gave us a good lift, good energy,” head coach Tom Thibodeau lauded, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. “The rebounding was good enough. Defense was good enough. Our turnovers hurt us, so we've got to clean that up.”
With his output, Robinson becomes just the fourth New Yorker in the new century (and first since current teammate Josh Hart in 2023's opening round) to earn a double-double off the bench. Seven offensive boards came in the first half alone, becoming the first to reach such a tally over the first 24 minutes in relief this postseason (Isaiah Hartenstein pulled it off for the Knicks last year against Indiana).
Robinson's playoff work is perhaps a hidden, if not vital, subplot of the Knicks' spring: his reliable work as one of the few traditional centers left on the modern NBA circuit has forged a lasting spot in Manhattan but he doubt stands as one of the Knicks more tradeable assets if and when they inject themselves into offseason transactional drama.
But in a limited, if not prominent, opportunity, Robinson is proving to be a reliable spell options at center behind the All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. Entering Tuesday night action, Robinson was tied for seventh among all playoff participants in total offensive rebounds at 13, earning such a tally in just 63 minutes. He earned only nine minutes in Game 4 due to an illness that kept him out of the weekend practice in Detroit.
Adjusted for per 48 minute-averages, Robinson is far and away the postseason leader (min. 40 minutes, four games played) at 11.7 offensive boards per game, nearly three ahead of runner-up former Knicks teammate Jericho Sims (9.1 for the eliminated Milwaukee Bucks). With the series set to continue after Tuesday's loss, Robinson's unique skillset will only become more valuable as the Knicks seek to down Detroit once and for all.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!