Liberty Releases 2025 Training Camp Roster
The first line of championship defense has been revealed for the New York Liberty.
New York has unveiled its first roster for the upcoming 2025 season, inviting 15 women to their training camp activities that get underway at Barclays Center on Sunday. The Liberty are coming off their first postseason championship, having topped the Minnesota Lynx in five games last fall.
View the full ledger below:
The Liberty retains a good bit of last year's championship group, headlined by the "big three" of Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart. However, there are several changes to this year's roster, not least of which are the arrivals of veterans Natasha Cloud, Rebekah Gardner, and Isabelle Harrison. The Liberty will also have to go without the services of Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who will miss most of this season after a knee procedure.
International standouts Leonie Fiebich and Marine Johannes are on the training camp roster but their respective entries will be delayed: set to re-don seafoam after spending last year in her native France, Johannes is a week away from taking the floor while Fiebich's sophomore season will begin when her overseas work on Spanish club Valencia is finished.
In addition to first-round choice Marquesha Davis, two from last year's draft class (Esmery Martinez, Kaitlyn Davis) will be back in action. Beyond the continued bench presence of 2022 first-round pick and Finals breakout star Nyara Sabally, New York has also welcomed back Leaonna "Neah" Odom, a 2020 draft pick who was one of the Liberty's primary starters in the Bradenton bubble. The Duke alumna has not taken to a WNBA floor since her latter tour with the Liberty in 2021 and will fight for a roster spot alongside the rookies and last year's inspiring roster entrant Jaylyn Sherrod.
In one final bit of housekeeping, there's a bit of bittersweet roster news to close out the developments on the New York camp roster: re-signed depth star Kennedy Burke has regained her collegiate digits on 22 following Courtney Vandersloot's return to Chicago. Burke wore No. 2 during her debut sour in seafoam last season.
Before hosting the Las Vegas Aces in their regular season debut at Barclays Center on May 17, the Liberty are set to engage in a pair of preseason games: they'll host the Connecticut Sun on May 9 before facing the Toyota Antelopes, a Japanese squad, at Ionescu and Sabally's collegiate stomping grounds at the University of Oregon three days later.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!