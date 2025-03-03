Insider: Knicks Nearly Landed Jazz Center
The Utah Jazz weren't interested in swinging with the New York Knicks, or any other competitor, for that matter.
Per longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, the Knicks were "right there" in transactional discussions surrounding Utah center Walker Kessler around the trade deadline but that the Jazz rejected such conversations, as they were reluctant to engage in in-season discussions for Kessler's services. Stein said that the Los Angeles Lakers were like likewise pining for Kessler before the buzzer sounded on swaps.
Knicks were right there with the Lakers in their determination before deadline to try to convince Utah to engage in meaningful Walker Kessler trade talks," Stein said (h/t New York Basketball on X). "No dice…Jazz made it clear they wanted no part of entertaining Kessler pitches in-season"
The Knicks have long lingered in the Kessler rumor mill, especially amidst the long-running injury issues for current spell center Mitchell Robinson. New York, of course, has a checkered trade history with the Jazz thanks to the ultimately futile discussions for then-Utah franchise face Donovan Mitchell in 2022.
Kessler, who played on the United States men's national basketball team with current Knicks franchise faces Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart during the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, mirrors Robinson in the sense that he stands as a rare traditional center, notably leading the Association in field goal percentage at 72.5 while averaging a career-high 11.4 points a game.
With Kessler out of the question, Stein has hinted that the Knicks have since turned their focus to Moses Brown, a former Westchester hero fresh off a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Though Robinson has finally returned from the ankle woes that plagued him all season, the Knicks are seeking further interior depth now that rookie center Ariel Hukporti will miss most, if not all, of the remaining regular season.
The Knicks have some financial flexibility now that the calendar has flipped to March (which would allow them to stay out of the restrictive second salary apron) and opened further roster space by waiving two-way men Matt Ryan and Jacob Toppin.
