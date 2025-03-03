Knicks Get Good News After Josh Hart's Scary Fall
A few weeks after Valentine's Day was no time for the New York Knicks to have a broken Hart.
Josh Hart made sure that was the case at Kaseya Center to close the weekend, quickly recovering from a scary fall to play a major role in the Knicks' 116-112 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday night in South Beach.
The incident occurred in the overtime period of Sunday's game with the scored tied at 107 apiece. Hart went after a rebound after Karl-Anthony Towns' would-be go-ahead fadeaway fell short, cutting between Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. He fell down hard on his back after making contact with Adebayo and it took him a while to get back on the defensive end.
"It was obviously a hard fall,” Hart said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “Then, I didn’t want to be soft, so I got up and kept playing and continued to be aggressive. It’s going to be sore [Monday], but hey man, I had a game to play.”
Hart was visible wincing over the rest of the game but was able to finish things off as the Knicks closed in on the victory, their fifth in five overtime excursions this season. Despite the apparent pain, Hart made it clear he wasn't leaving Sunday's game.
There are plenty of words to describe Hart's second full season with the Knicks but "soft" is hardly one. Though he was somewhat off the pace on Sunday (14 points, 7 rebounds), he continues to average career-bests in scoring and on the boards at 14.6 and 9.6 respectively.
In his relatively brief New York tenure, Hart has garnered a reputation for making gritty hustle plays and taking on heavy workloads. Such efforts were prominently on display on Sunday: after the incident, Hart put in a crucial double for the Knicks, as his driving lay-up off the feed from Jalen Brunson made it a four-point game with 75 seconds remaining.
Some further clarity on Hart's status could emerge on Monday, when the injury report for the Knicks Tuesday tilt with the Golden State Warriors (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT) is released.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!