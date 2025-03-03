Jalen Brunson Clutch Once More as Knicks Douse Heat in OT
The New York Knicks earned a Hollywood ending on Oscar night.
Jalen Brunson perhaps earned the title of Best Director for guiding the Knicks to their largest comeback of the season in a 116-112 overtime victory over the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. With the win, their third in a row, the Knicks (40-20) have earned their 40th triumph of the season at their earliest point since the 1996-97 campaign.
More clutch antics from Brunson led the way back from 19 points down, as the point guard and captain scored 31 points, all but five coming in the latter 24 minutes and the five-minute extra session. Between points and assists, Brunson played a role in 19 of the final 26 Knick points, including the overtime triple that gave New York a permanent lead.
Wasted in Miami's defeat was a brilliant shooting night from Bam Adebayo, who scored 30 on 12-of-16 from the field. The Heat (28-32) will be in Manhattan on March 17 for a holiday showdown on St. Patrick's Day.
In the meantime, the Knicks briefly return home to face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, their last Madison Square Garden showing before embarking on a two-week road trip (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
