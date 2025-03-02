Knicks Waive Two Forwards
The New York Knicks announced the waiving of Matt Ryan and Jacob Toppin on Sunday afternoon, hours before they're set to face the Miami Heat (6 p.m. ET MSG).
Both Ryan and Toppins' departures come as the Knicks are reportedly scouting the waiver wire for reserve reinforcements for the stretch run of the season. With the calendar flipping to March, the Knicks have financial flexibility to add men while staying out of the restrictive second salary apron.
New York had one extra roster spot open entering this week and could also potentially look for interior help now that Ariel Hukporti is out for most, if not all, of the rest of the regular seasons. Numerous reports have linked the Knicks to their G League men Moses Brown and TJ Warren, as well as men from abroad like Mo Bamba and Christian Wood.
Ryan and Toppin were both on two-way deals, alternating their time between Mahattan and the Knicks' G League club in Westchester.
Toppin, best known as the younger brother of Obi (a former New York lottery pick now stationed in Indiana), has spent the last two seasons in the Knicks' system and previously repped the team at the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest in Indianapolis. Ryan was the top pick of the most recent G League draft and appeared in 19 games for the NBA Knicks this season.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!
- Knicks Center Ready For More as Return Continues
- Knicks Playoff Watch: Magic Numbers, Clinching Scenarios, and More
- NBA Sets Date For Knicks-Raptors Resolution
- NBA All-Star Calls For Bizarre Knicks Trade
- Knicks' Pricey Additions Come Through in Big Win
- Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Impresses in Long-Awaited Return