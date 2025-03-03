Ben Stiller Celebrates Knicks Win During Oscar Presentation
Ben Stiller was, technically speaking, still there at the Oscars, but his attention was centered on the New York Knicks' latest conclave in Miami.
The actor and celebrity Knicks fans was one of the presenters on hand at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, handing out the Oscar for "Best Production Design." Almost immediately after handing the gold statue to Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales for their work on "Wicked," Stiller was back in Knicks' mode, keeping track of New York's Sunday night showdown with the Miami Heat.
Fortunately for the "Severance" creator and "Tropic Thunder" star, the Knicks came through in overtime, aided by another sterling showing from Jalen Brunson. The point guard penned the perfect screenplay to the tune of 31 points, all but five coming in the second half and overtime period, as the Knicks earned a 116-112 win in South Beach.
Stiller broke out of Oscar mode to publish a jubilant X post just about a half-hour after he presented his award, declaring "KNICKS WIN" after they doused the Heat for the second time this season. New York has won three in a row and earned its 40th victory of the year in its 60th game, the fastest it has reached that plateau since the 1996-97 campaign.
Unfortunately, it wasn't a victorious evening for all the Knicks fans in attendance: Stiller's fellow Knickerbocker supporter Timothee Chalamet was up for the Best Actor title at the Dolby Theater for his performance as lauded folk singer Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown" but fell to Adrien Brody's showing in "The Brutalist."
Ironically enough, the Knicks will be in Los Angeles to face the Lakers and Clippers at Crypto.com Arena this week as part of their annual March road trip. In the meantime, they host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
