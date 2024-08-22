2k25 Rates Knicks Rookie Class

All Knicks

The New York Knicks rookies have their initial ratings for NBA 2K25.

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Pacome Dadiet poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
It's a surreal feeling for NBA rookies when they appear in 2K, and for the four newest New York Knicks, they get to experience that.

NBA 2K25 is set to come out on Sept. 6 and we now know how the rookies will be rated in the game.

Here's a look at how 2K viewed the four Knicks rookies:

Tyler Kolek

Even though Kolek was the second Knicks rookie to be selected with the No. 34 pick, he actually has the highest rating of the quartet with a 70 overall.

Kolek, 23, is expected to be the first rookie to get some playing time as he is likely the most NBA-ready of the Knicks first-year prospects.

Pacome Dadiet

Dadiet is the only first-round pick out of the Knicks draft class this year, but at just 19 years old, he may also be the rawest prospect of the bunch.

Given his lack of readiness, Dadiet was given a 69 overall rating by 2K, which is tied for the worst rating among any of the first-round picks.

Kevin McCullar Jr.

McCullar Jr. was taken with the No. 56 overall pick by the Knicks and signed a two-way deal with the team earlier this offseason.

McCullar Jr. will spend most of his rookie season with the Westchester Knicks and he won't make much of an impact for New York on 2K either. McCullar Jr. was given a 69 overall rating by the video game.

Ariel Hukporti

As the final pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Hukporti has a lot to prove to many people. That crowd includes the 2K25 raters, who gave Hukporti a 68 overall to start with, which is tied for the worst rating among any rookies.

Hukporti will spend most of the season in the G League with Westchester after signing a two-way deal this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

