50 Cent Turns on Knicks at NBA Finals
Guess who's back? Not 50 Cent, if it's New York Knicks games at Madison Square Garden.
The Queens-based rapper/actor/producer, legally known as Curtis Jackson, appeared to officially turn his back on the Knicks as he took in Game 6 of the NBA Finals featuring one of Manhattan's most lasting rivals.
Amidst the Indiana Pacers' 108-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder that set up a winner-take-all Game 7, Jackson posted a series of apparent AI photos that heralded his newfound love of Indianapolis. The posts took firm shots at the Knicks, Indiana's victims in the Eastern Conference Finals.
"New York, yes I’m from New York," Jackson said in the caption of a generated image depicting cats clawing at abandoned Knicks apparel. "But I can’t lose my whole life. F*** THAT take this s*** back, I’m a Winner!"
Another such image showed an artificial 50 brandishing a Pacers championship ring while seated courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. In that image, Jackson acknowledged that he knew he'd be angering some of his adoring metropolitan public—and his comment section was packed with Knicks fans bidding him not-so-happy trails—but he doesn't seem to care.
"Can you say momentum," Jackson said. "Yeah can’t beat them when they all balling! I KNOW YOU MAD, MAD ITS OK. 🤨F*** you 50 LOL."
While Jackson has long been associated with New York and has infrequently sat courtside at MSG during Knicks games, he and the Pacers conducted some business together before this season began.
Jackson and the Pacers signed off on a multi-year partnership as part of the latter's ongoing renovations of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in October, one that made Sire Spirits LLC — a luxury spirits brand owned by Jacksons — an official team partner. Jackson and his G-Unity Foundation own Suite 50 at the Fieldhouse, which highlight his rap career and charitable endeavors and is used for "select games, events, and charitable uses."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!