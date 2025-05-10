Analyst: Knicks Entering 'Game of the Century'
AC/DC once said that money talks, and it's sure saying a lot about the New York Knicks' upcoming playoff game.
Data from ticket marketplace Vivid Seats indicates that it'll cost a small fortune to get a good seat at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks' Eastern Conference semifinal tilt against the Boston Celtics on Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC): the average price to get into MSG moved up to as high as $1,530 after New York took a 2-0 series lead on the defending champions in the best-of-seven set.
It was enough to convince MSG Network/ESPN analyst Alan Hahn to label the weekend clash the "game of the century" from a modern Knicks perspective.
"That tells just where this is significantly when it comes to basketball at Madison Square Garden," Hahn said on ESPN's "Get Up!" on Friday. "The last three years, it's been a lot better, but we all know, in this century, it has not been great. This is the game of the century right now at Madison Square Garden, when it comes to Knicks basketball since '99."
It's hard to argue with Hahn's point: being up 2-0 through road victories over the defending champions has provided the Knicks the most undeniably legitimate path to the NBA Finals they've had in quite some time.
Already well-known for their public displays of celebration for mere Game 1 victories, Knicks fans could create outright euphoric bedlam if the their team goes 3-0 on their regional rivals.
Hahn's co-panelist Brian Windhorst noted that Saturday's game could only be a sign of things to come: if the current Eastern Conference trends continue, the Knicks are seemingly destined to face the Indiana Pacers (currently up 2-0 on the top-ranked Cleveland Cavaliers) in the Eastern Conference Finals. With Indiana placed fourth and the Knicks in third, the latter would homecourt advantage with a bid to the NBA Finals on the line.
