Deja Blue: Knicks, Mikal Bridges Stage Another Comeback vs. Celtics
Shockingly sweeping an opening couple of Eastern Conference semifinal games at TD Garden proved to be anything but a bridge too far for Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks.
A fantastic fourth from Bridges paved the way to another thrilling metropolitan comeback, as the Knicks earned a 91-90 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night in Beantown. New York once again erased a 20-point deficit en route to victory, giving them a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven set.
Held scoreless over the first 36 minutes, Bridges broke loose for 14 points in the final period while Jalen Brunson overcame early struggles to once again live up to his clutch billing. It was a pair of Brunson free throws that gave New York a permanent lead with just over 12 seconds remaining before Bridges rejection of Jayson Tatum sealed the deal and helped road teams remain undefeated in the ongoing conference semifinal round of the NBA Playoffs.
Another heartstopper places the Knicks in a unique tier of NBA history: at six consecutive one-possession final scores, the Knicks have tied a postseason record set by the Celtics group that won the 1981 championship..
The stage is thus set for absolute bedlam on Saturday afternoon, when Madison Square Garden will get to see a chance to see the Knicks potentially take a commanding 3-0 series lead (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
