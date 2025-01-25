All-Star Start Brings Knicks Star Full Circle With LeBron James
The Cat and the King will be starters at the NBA All-Star Game after they do battle as respective members of the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.
Villanova alum Jalen Brunson and LeBron James, often referred to by a nickname of royalty, were among the first 10 men revealed as 2025 NBA All-Stars on Thursday, as they'll be in the starting lineup when it's time for tip-off at Chase Center on Feb. 16.
This, however, won't be the first time they'll potentially collaborate.
Both Brunson and James partook in the exhibition in Indianapolis last year but sharing the court at an NBA All-Star Game is nothing new between the two: as shown by BrunsonMuse on X, the point guard had his photo taken with James when the latter was partaking in the 2006 festivities held in Houston.
Brunson was nine years old at the time of the snap and his father Rick (now an assistant coach with the Knicks) was working through what became his final NBA season with the Houston Rockets, who hosted that season's exhibition at Toyota Center.
James, on the other hand, was in the midst of his first term with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Flanked by fellow Eastern Conference All-Stars Allen Iverson and Dwyane Wade (as well as four representatives from the defending conference champion Detroit Pistons), James scored 29 en route to a 122-120 victory over the West. James earned MVP honors and became the youngest player to take the title with his efforts.
This time around, Brunson and James (as well as Brunson's fellow Knick Karl-Anthony Towns) will be part of a 24-player pool that will form teams chosen by NBA on TNT personalities Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith. A fourth team of rising stars managed by their colleague Candace Parker will join them as part of a quartet competing in a tournament format previously seen in the National Hockey League's exhibtion.
A visit from James and the Lakers will be one of the Knicks' final pre-All-Star showings on Feb. 1. In the meantime, the Knicks host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
