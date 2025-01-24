Knicks Franchise Faces Named All-Star Starters
The New York Knicks will be represented early and often at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco.
Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were among the ten men revealed as starters for the upcoming showcase in the Bay Area on Thursday. The annual hardwood showcase will be staged on Feb. 16 at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.
Barring injury, Brunson and Towns will become the first Knicks duo to partake in the exhibition since Carmelo Anthony and Tyson Chandler in 2013. Julius Randle was invited with Brunson last season but did not partake due to injury.
It'll also mark the first time that the Knicks have multiple men on the floor at the start of the All-Star Game since Walt "Clyde" Frazier and Earl "The Pearl" Monroe in 1975's game in Phoenix.
Joining the metropolitan duo from the East are Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland), and Jayson Tatum (Boston).
The ten men revealed on Thursday will start the game, with teams chosen by NBA on TNT personalities Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith. Fellow analyst Candace Parker will manage the winning team from the Rising Stars Challenge and their squads will partake in a four-team tournament previously seen in the National Hockey League's annual exhibition.
The Knicks have nine games left before the All-Star break, starting with Saturday's visit from the Sacramento Kings (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
