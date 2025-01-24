Knicks Star Wins Community Assist Award
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is an apparent All-Star both on and off the court.
The NBA announced on Friday that Brunson was the winner of December's NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award. The honor comes less than 24 hours after Brunson was named one of the 10 starters for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco alongside Knicks teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.
For his charitable efforts, Brunson will receive the David Robinson Trophy named after the San Antonio Spurs legend, which goes to the monthly winner and the NBA will donate $10,000 to his Second Round Foundation. Brunson's work will be recognized in a pregame ceremony before the Knicks face the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
“I’m humbled and honored to receive the Community Assist Award for the month of December,” Brunson said in a statement from the league. “The greatest gift the game has given me has been the ability to give back to those in need through the Second Round Foundation."
"This award further motivates me to serve the communities that mean so much to me and to highlight those who deserve support, regardless of their circumstances.”
Brunson is averaging a career-best 7.3 assists per game and he's extending his helping hands to the New York City area: per the NBA, Brunson was one of the most giving names of the Christmas season, hosting several shopping sprees and holiday meals as the Knicks worked through the early portions of their season. Brunson, Second Round, MSG's Garden of Dreams, and Scratch Food Program teamed up with Covenant House, DREAM Charter Schools, and Make-A-Wish to fulfill holiday hopes.
The Second Round Foundation, named in reference to Brunson's draft position in 2018, was formed with the vision of "empower[ing] young people to determine their own success, regardless of background or circumstance." Learn more about the organization and donate here.
